28.02.2023 18:11:00
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at 89th Annual AMCA Conference in Reno, NV on Feb 28-March 3
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming 89th annual American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) conference on February 28-March 3 in Reno, Nevada.
The AMCA Annual Meeting is listed as the premier education and networking event for researchers, educators, vector control professionals, industry representatives, and students in mosquito control. Co-Dx believes the event will provide opportunities for Company representatives to introduce Co-Diagnostics vector control PCR products to a wide array of professionals in the field, following a year where the Company saw growth in terms of both new laboratory installations and reagent purchases from existing customers.
To learn more about the conference, including registration details, please visit https://www.eventscribe.net/2023/AMCA. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its suite of Vector Smart™ tests and other equipment, are invited to visit Booth #107.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.
