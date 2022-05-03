+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 15:30:00

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medical Fair Brasil 2022 in São Paulo on May 3-6

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx,"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the Medical Fair Brasil, held May 3-6, 2022, at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

The international exhibition on hospital, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, medical and rehabilitation equipment and supplies is described on its website as a communication channel with the healthcare sector where companies present their products, innovations and services with the purpose of supplying and transforming the healthcare chain. With visitors including hospital and laboratory managers and administrators, laboratory technicians, clinicians, and physicians, Co-Dx believes that the fair will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to introduce Company products directly to those individuals responsible for making purchasing decisions for their institutions.  

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform, are invited to visit Booth # 204.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-host-booth-at-medical-fair-brasil-2022-in-sao-paulo-on-may-3-6-301538513.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Nachrichten