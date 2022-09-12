Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 15:30:00

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in-person on September 12-14 in New York City, New York.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

Dwight Egan, Company CEO, will be conducting a presentation discussing recent and expected Company progress along with its forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home Diagnostic Platform. The presentation can be accessed by clicking here or through the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website on September 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, for institutional investors and industry professionals who have registered for the event. 

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings, which can be arranged with H.C. Wainwright representatives.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-24th-annual-global-investment-conference-on-september-12-14-2022-301621851.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shs 3,22 -0,68% Co-Diagnostics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX-Anleger in Lauerstellung -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich die Anleger zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen