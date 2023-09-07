|
07.09.2023 15:30:00
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in-person on September 11-13 in New York City, New York.
Dwight Egan, Company CEO, will be conducting a presentation discussing Company progress on its forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform. The presentation can be accessed by clicking here or through the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website on September 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time, for institutional investors and industry professionals who have registered for the event.
The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings, which can be arranged with H.C. Wainwright representatives.
The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-25th-annual-global-investment-conference-on-september-11-13-2023-301920689.html
SOURCE Co-Diagnostics
