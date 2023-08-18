|
18.08.2023 15:30:00
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 15th Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be sponsoring, presenting and hosting a booth at the 15th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit, held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. on August 21-23, 2023.
The Next Generation Dx Summit offers a valuable window into how point-of-care, decentralized testing, infectious disease, liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics are changing the standard of care. This year's summit includes four streams: Point-of-Care and Infectious Disease, Companion Diagnostics and Reimbursement, Liquid Biopsy and Early Detection, and Decentralized Testing.
On Monday, August 21, at 12:15 PM ET, Company CEO Dwight Egan will be presenting on the Company's forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform, which is subject to FDA review and not currently for sale, in a luncheon presentation titled "Co-Dx PCR Home: Transforming Infectious Disease Diagnosis Worldwide."
In-person visitors are invited to visit the Company at Booth #204. To learn more about the summit, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.nextgenerationdx.com.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-present-at-15th-next-generation-dx-summit-in-washington-dc-301904317.html
SOURCE Co-Diagnostics
