Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at MarketsandMarkets Conference on March 23-24 in London, England

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will present at the 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference, held March 23-24, 2022, in London, England.

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan will be presenting on the Company's YourTest™ PCR at-home/point-of-care testing device to the international audience at 14:00 GMT on March 23rd. The Company will also be hosting a booth for conference participants displaying its PCR product offerings. Products built on the YourTest PCR platform are subject to regulatory review and are not currently for sale.

The MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference is expected to witness an overwhelming participation of leading healthcare and industry decision makers who are amplifying the future of diagnostics, with key highlights that include molecular diagnostic techniques for medical viruses, advances in at-home and point-of-use testing for Covid-19 and beyond, point of care testing and recommendations for future emerging outbreaks, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on diagnostic innovation for infectious disease, and portable point-of-care testing systems and increasing global access to care, among others.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to gain regulatory clearance for such product and to commercialize such product(s);and, market acceptance of our products once commercialized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in the Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

