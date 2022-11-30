|
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting on December 1, 2022, at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, held November 29-December 31, 2022, in New York City, New York.
Dwight Egan, Company CEO, and Dr. Kirk Ririe, President of the Company's subsidiary, will be conducting a presentation discussing recent and expected Company progress along with its forthcoming Co-Dx PCR diagnostic platform. A copy of the presentation can be accessed through the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website on December 1, 2022, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.
The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings for institutional investors and industry professionals who have registered for the event, which can be arranged with Company or Piper Sandler representatives.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.
