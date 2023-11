Co-op and Aldi champagnes beat Veuve Clicquot in Which? taste test

Top-scoring supermarket fizz costs less than half of the price of its prestigious competitorMoney might be tight this Christmas but there is good news for champagne lovers after much cheaper supermarket own brands fared better than the prestigious French label Veuve Clicquot in a quaff test.The Co-op’s Les Pionniers champagne received the top score of 85% in a blind taste test conducted by Which? with the £22.75-a-bottle bubbly wowing the panel with its “smoky notes” and “smooth creaminess”. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel