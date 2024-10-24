Co-op teams up with Quadient to deliver parcel locker convenience in communities in the UK

Quadient (Euronext: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has partnered with Co-op in the United Kingdom to deliver further parcel locker growth and added convenience to its communities, it has revealed today.

The partnership to supply Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers to Co-op’s stores, aims to align Co-op’s footprint in the heart of local communities with the continued growth in consumer demand for safe, secure and accessible parcel lockers.

Parcel Pending by Quadient is a growing network of intelligent lockers used for deliveries and returns from significant carriers, including Royal Mail, DPD, Evri, and UPS, as well as for new services across the UK like convenient key drop-offs with Keynest.

More than 30 units will initially be installed at Co-op stores, with the potential for this partnership to grow. The first lockers will be seen this month at Co-op stores in Bedford, Bradford, Guildford, Keighley, Liverpool, Stockport, Swinton, and Telford.

The multicarrier open locker network form part of Co-op’s strategy to develop added services and enhanced convenience - creating a compelling customer offer to ensure its stores are a convenient destination not only for groceries but for a range of services that meet the needs of local communities.

George Hayworth, Head of Q-Comm Development, Co-op, said: "We are delighted to partner with Quadient. Safe, secure and convenient parcel lockers are one of the ways in which we make things easier and deliver enhanced convenience for our member-owners and customers. With our stores conveniently located in high streets and transport hubs, university campuses and residential developments, parcel lockers can help local residents and time-pressed consumers pick up or return parcels at a time that is convenient to them, quickly, easily and conveniently.”

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, Director of Lockers Automation Europe at Quadient said: "We are proud to collaborate with the Co-op to introduce our open lockers in their stores. This partnership enables us to offer Co-op customers a secure and efficient solution for managing parcel deliveries and returns. Our open locker network is accessed by multiple carriers, including Royal Mail, DPD, Evri, and UPS, providing even greater convenience than others in the market. Shoppers can easily collect or return parcels, whether during a grocery run or as part of their daily routine, making the process both simple and seamless.”

Learn more at parcelpending.com/en-gb .

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient Director of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

About Co-op

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services. Owned by millions of UK consumers, the Co-op operates almost 2,400 food stores, over 800 funeral homes and provides products to over 6,000 other stores, including those run by independent co-operative societies and through its wholesale business, Nisa Retail Limited. Employing 56,000 people, the Co-op has an annual turnover of over £11billion and is a recognized leader for its social goals and community-led programs. The Co-op exists to meet members’ needs and stand up for the things they believe in. For more information about the Co-op, visit www.co-op.co.uk

Attachments