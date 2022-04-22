Co-op to ditch use-by dates on its yoghurt to cut waste

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

UK consumers urged to use their judgment rather than chuck away products that are safe to eatThe Co-op is removing use-by dates from its own-brand yoghurt in an attempt to address the problem of millions of pots that are still safe to eat being wasted each year.Instead, starting next month, the Co-op’s own yoghurts will carry a best-before date, with shoppers encouraged to “use their judgment” to gauge if they are edible. About 42,000 tonnes of yoghurt – £100m worth – is thrown away in British homes each year because it is out of date, according to the food waste charity Wrap. Half are dumped in unopened packs. Continue reading...