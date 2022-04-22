|
22.04.2022 01:01:08
Co-op to ditch use-by dates on its yoghurt to cut waste
UK consumers urged to use their judgment rather than chuck away products that are safe to eatThe Co-op is removing use-by dates from its own-brand yoghurt in an attempt to address the problem of millions of pots that are still safe to eat being wasted each year.Instead, starting next month, the Co-op’s own yoghurts will carry a best-before date, with shoppers encouraged to “use their judgment” to gauge if they are edible. About 42,000 tonnes of yoghurt – £100m worth – is thrown away in British homes each year because it is out of date, according to the food waste charity Wrap. Half are dumped in unopened packs. Continue reading...
