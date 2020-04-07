|
Co-operators General Insurance Company Declares Quarterly Dividend on: Class E, Series C Preference Shares
GUELPH, ON, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.
Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
With assets of more than $7.4 billion, Co-operators General is a leading Canadian multi-product insurance company. Co-operators General is part of The Co-operators Group Limited, a Canadian co-operative. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial andfarm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability and is ranked as #1 among Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens and lists among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric.
Co-operators General Class E, Series C Preference Shares trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information can be found at www.cooperators.ca.
Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.
SOURCE The Co-operators
