Co-working app, workbuddy, partners with WeWork to provide more flexible, affordable access to Singapore's top workspaces

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the rapidly rising demand for flexible work arrangements, workbuddy has announced a partnership with WeWork, adding seven WeWork locations to its network of partner spaces. With a workbuddy membership, Singaporeans now have on-demand, low-commitment access to more than 45 co-working spaces across the city.

As restrictions ease, co-working space membership is on the rise, fuelled by companies seeking flexible contracts and individuals hoping to escape working from home. Operators have noted a marked increase in enquiries from companies with large offices looking to downsize, de-densify their office space, or offer more flexible workspace options to their employees.

Riding this trend, workbuddy offers another level of flexibility by providing members with access to multiple co-working spaces on demand, with just one pass. All co-working spaces have implemented strict social distancing, cleaning and safe entry measures to abide by government COVID-safe guidelines and ensure the wellbeing of members.

"We've seen a spike in memberships in recent months," workbuddy founder Gaurav Joshi remarked. "Many companies can no longer afford to be locked into long-term office contracts. Our low-commitment monthly membership makes more sense in these times of uncertainty."

Workbuddy has also seen an increase in memberships for freelancers and employees who are struggling to work from home. "It's important for employers to recognise that working from home is very challenging for some people," said Gaurav. "If access to the office is restricted, employees should have another professional space available when they need it. Workbuddy compliments remote working arrangements by providing on-demand access to Singapore's top workspaces."

"We're thrilled to partner with WeWork," Gaurav continued. "WeWork's strong brand values align closely with ours. They are constantly reimagining how the workspace can help everyone - from freelancers to Fortune 500s, to be more motivated, productive and happy. And we're committed to building that future together."

About workbuddy

Workbuddy provides flexible, one-pass access to the largest network of Singapore's top co-working spaces. Our rolling monthly membership provides access to multiple workspaces across the city, providing more choice and flexibility for individuals and companies alike.

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global workplace provider committed to delivering flexible solutions, inspiring, safety-focused spaces, and unmatched community experiences — because that's how tomorrow works.

