Coach Introduces Spring 2022 With Horse And Carriage Campaign “That’s My Ride”

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach introduces its Spring 2022 campaign starring Coach Family including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers worked in collaboration with director and photographer Tyler Mitchell on the campaign, which reimagines Coach's iconic Horse and Carriage code and first-ever house logo in a pop palette for a new generation.

Exploring the legacy of the house through a pop culture lens, "That's My Ride" playfully evokes nostalgic ride scenes in movies and music that are now part of our collective imagination. Featuring the Coach Family getting around town via their unique modes of transport, it sees Lopez biking with a posse of BMX bikers, Megan Thee Stallion battling it out on bumper cars at a seaside amusement park, and Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok super crew, including Noah Beck, joyriding around Brooklyn—and celebrates the individual style and originality the cast bring to their daily rides.

The campaign introduces the house's Spring 2022 collection and Stuart Vevers' vision for the season of American classics subverted through the lens of now. In addition to the Horse and Carriage collection, it spotlights the house's Field Tote and Hitch Backpack and will also introduce a reimagination of Coach's Signature, launching in February with the next chapter of the campaign.

"Joyful and optimistic, Spring 2022 celebrates our house codes through the point-of-view of a new generation," said Vevers. "It expresses what I've always loved about Coach, which is the way our heritage can be a platform for individual expression and bold ideas that shape the future."

Captured in cities around the world, the campaign was also created in collaboration with new ambassadors for the house Dean Fujioka and Shawn Dou, TikTok star Parker Kit Hill and comedian Elsa Majimbo.

"That's My Ride" is also brought to life with Horse and Carriage takeovers of New York City buses and bike stations and collaborations where artists reimagine the code in their own way.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

