Coagulant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coagulant Therapeutics Corporation, a privately held company focused on the design, development and commercialization of therapeutics targeted to the coagulation cascade and its adjacencies, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually December 10-13, 2022. Abstract 402 is an oral presentation highlighting Coagulant's unique nanobody library targeting activated protein C (APC) for acute bleeding (e.g. trauma) and adjacencies (e.g. Hemophilia, Ischemia, Sepsis). Abstract 2458 is a poster describing CT-001 activity under coagulopathic conditions, a shared feature of the most fatal acute bleeds.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and available on the ASH conference website:

https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts

Oral Presentation

Abstract Title: Selective Modulation of Activated Protein C Activities by an Exosite-Specific Nanobody Library

Abstract Number: 402

Session Name: 321. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis: Basic and Translational

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:45-11:00 AM CST/11:45-12:00 PM EST

Presenter: Derek Sim, Ph.D.

Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: CT-001, a Rapid Clearing Factor VIIa, Provides Pro-Hemostatic Activity to Reduce Blood Loss in Coagulopathic Conditions Induced by Activated Protein C

Abstract Number: 2458

Session Name: 321. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00-8:00 PM CST/7:00-9:00 PM EST

Presenter: Derek Sim, Ph.D.

About CT-001

CT-001 is an engineered version of FVIIa that is designed to address the limitations of the recombinant FVIIa (rFVIIa), approved for use in Hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors, congenital FVII deficiency, and Glanzmann's thrombasthenia with refractoriness to platelet transfusions but not approved for use in the acute bleeding settings such as trauma, traumatic brain injury, or intracranial hemorrhage. To improve safety, and to address the unwanted clotting risk with rFVIIa, CT-001 was engineered for rapid clearance from the blood. This feature reduces the time in which an individual is exposed to pro-coagulant activity, which reduces the risk of thromboembolic events. To improve efficacy, while compensating for the rapid removal of CT-001 from the blood, the molecule has also been engineered to target the site of bleeding more efficiently and effectively than rFVIIa, with resultant increase in activity. CT-001 was originally developed by Dr. Hermiston while he served as Vice President of Biologics at Bayer AG and subsequently acquired by the Company. CT-001 is currently under investigation for treatment of severe postpartum hemorrhage.

About APC Antibody Program

APC is a pleiotropic enzyme that has been identified as a target in the treatment of a variety of disease indications including Trauma, Hemophilia, Ischemia and Sepsis. Coagulant Therapeutics Corporation has initiated a research program into the identification of APC-directed therapeutic antibodies, leveraging the unique features of llama antibodies (nanobodies) to derive novel nanobodies to the exosite of the protein. The nanobody library has an array of different antibodies to differing epitopes and, importantly, generated a lead which is being studied for treatment of trauma and hemophilia, respectively. As these nanobodies have a different target and mechanism of action to CT-001, it is anticipated that these can be independent treatments with the potential for additive or synergistic effects to CT-001 in the acute bleeding setting.

About Coagulant Therapeutics Corporation

Coagulant Therapeutics is a privately held company focused on the design, development and commercialization of therapeutics targeted to the coagulation cascade and its adjacencies. The Company's lead product candidate, CT-001, is a next-generation Factor VIIa designed for enhanced efficacy and safety in the setting of acute bleeding. Coagulant is also developing additional therapeutics targeted to APC for the treatment of acute bleeding and other coagulation cascade-related diseases. Founded in 2019, the company is based in Berkeley, California.

