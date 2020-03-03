|
Coal Market Report 2022, Provides Details on Development Trends, Industry Overview, Supply, Demand and Shortage, Market Status and Forecast: Radiant Insights, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Coal Market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, coal is the core subject of debate for any climate change and hence global economies are industrious towards sustaining a robust energy model. Demand for conventional fuels surged in 2018 due to factors like rise in coal trade, high pricing and moderate growth in the mining sector. It accounts for more than 20% global consumption whilst maintaining the second-largest energy source. It is highly predominant for electricity generation purpose accounting for more than 35% global production. As pricing plays a pivotal role in the development of a sustainable market, steam coal prices have maintained a status quo since the last decade which has a huge impact on importing countries.
The market is radically driven by coal-fired electricity generation and moderate rise in imports. Traditional coal powered manufacturing units established in Asian regions exhibit moderate and steady demand for conventional fuel, which in turn contributes towards developing the demand for coal. Also, it is a source of energy in rural remote areas where electricity lines are unavailable. However, climate change policies, political scenarios and government norms and regulations are creating market challenges. Rapid urbanization and availability of hydro-electric power with automated process is more likely to reduce the demand. On contrary, coal maintains a dominant position in the global scenario, but its expansion is narrowed and countered by climate related policies.
By type, the market can be segmented as bituminous coal, sub-bituminous coal, anthracite and lignite. Bituminous is the leading segment attributing to the diversified purpose, since it is widely used in the production of steam in electricity power plants. Anthracite is a second leading segment attributing to rise in importance within chemical, cement, steel and energy industry.
By end-use, the market can be segmented as electricity, steel, cement and others. Electricity dominantly consumes conventional energy attributing to 30% of global production. Steel is a second leading segment owing to moderate rise in demand and consumption.
By region, the market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia Pacific is a dominant market with India and China being the major players. India's production and demand increased in past two years mainly driven by high prominence of coal in aluminum, cement and steel industries. Southeast Asia witnessed steady rise in imports driven by demands from electricity sector. Japan and South Korea although have a steady demand.
Middle-East and Africa emphasize on building new coal plants to enhance electricity mix. U.S. and European markets, however, witness a downfall in the demand attributing to climate change policies and are focussing on renewable energy sources for electricity generation. It is also anticipated that the market would start declining by 2022.
Some of the key players in the market are Coal India Limited, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, Yangzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Arch Coal, Evergreen Energy, Alpha Natural Resources Inc., Guizho Panjiang Refined Coal, Alliance Holdings GP, International Coal Group, and BHP.
