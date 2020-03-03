Coal Market Report 2022, Provides Details on Development Trends, Industry Overview, Supply, Demand and Shortage, Market Status and Forecast: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Coal Market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, coal is the core subject of debate for any climate change and hence global economies are industrious towards sustaining a robust energy model. Demand for conventional fuels surged in 2018 due to factors like rise in coal trade, high pricing and moderate growth in the mining sector. It accounts for more than 20% global consumption whilst maintaining the second-largest energy source. It is highly predominant for electricity generation purpose accounting for more than 35% global production. As pricing plays a pivotal role in the development of a sustainable market, steam coal prices have maintained a status quo since the last decade which has a huge impact on importing countries.

The market is radically driven by coal-fired electricity generation and moderate rise in imports. Traditional coal powered manufacturing units established in Asian regions exhibit moderate and steady demand for conventional fuel, which in turn contributes towards developing the demand for coal. Also, it is a source of energy in rural remote areas where electricity lines are unavailable. However, climate change policies, political scenarios and government norms and regulations are creating market challenges. Rapid urbanization and availability of hydro-electric power with automated process is more likely to reduce the demand. On contrary, coal maintains a dominant position in the global scenario, but its expansion is narrowed and countered by climate related policies.

By type, the market can be segmented as bituminous coal, sub-bituminous coal, anthracite and lignite. Bituminous is the leading segment attributing to the diversified purpose, since it is widely used in the production of steam in electricity power plants. Anthracite is a second leading segment attributing to rise in importance within chemical, cement, steel and energy industry.

By end-use, the market can be segmented as electricity, steel, cement and others. Electricity dominantly consumes conventional energy attributing to 30% of global production. Steel is a second leading segment owing to moderate rise in demand and consumption.

By region, the market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia Pacific is a dominant market with India and China being the major players. India's production and demand increased in past two years mainly driven by high prominence of coal in aluminum, cement and steel industries. Southeast Asia witnessed steady rise in imports driven by demands from electricity sector. Japan and South Korea although have a steady demand.

Middle-East and Africa emphasize on building new coal plants to enhance electricity mix. U.S. and European markets, however, witness a downfall in the demand attributing to climate change policies and are focussing on renewable energy sources for electricity generation. It is also anticipated that the market would start declining by 2022.

Some of the key players in the market are Coal India Limited, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, Yangzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Arch Coal, Evergreen Energy, Alpha Natural Resources Inc., Guizho Panjiang Refined Coal, Alliance Holdings GP, International Coal Group, and BHP.

Coal Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global coal market.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the coal market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global coal market report to 2022 answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section gives the segmentation of the coal market by type of coal and by mining method covered in this report.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the coal market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

Product Analysis - The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the coal industry supply chain.

Customer Information - This chapters covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global coal market.

Trends And Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global coal market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

PESTEL Analysis - This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through PESTEL analysis.

Ten Largest Coal Producers - This chapter provides profiles of the top 10 countries in the coal industry in terms of the coal production volumes.

Major Coal Mines - This chapter lists seven largest coal mines globally along with a short profile of each mine.

Coal Gasification - Clean Alternative - This chapter describes coal gasification opportunities in the coal market along with the largest operating or under construction coal gasification projects.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

Global Macro Comparison - The global coal market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the coal market size, percentage of GDP, and average coal market expenditure.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions ( Asia Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa ), and five countries ( China , India , Japan , the USA and the UK).

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global coal market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background - This section describes the mining market of which the coal market is a segment. This chapter includes the mining market 2014-2022 values, and regional analyses for the mining market.

Opportunities And Strategies - This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Type Of Coal : Bituminous Coal, Sub-Bituminous Coal, Lignite, Anthracite

: Bituminous Coal, Sub-Bituminous Coal, Lignite, Anthracite By End-Use : Electricity, Steel, Cement, Others

: Electricity, Steel, Cement, Others Companies Mentioned : China Shenhua Energy Company Limited; Coal India Limited; China Coal Energy Co., Ltd.; Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited; BHP

: China Shenhua Energy Company Limited; Coal India Limited; China Coal Energy Co., Ltd.; Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited; BHP Countries : China , Japan , India , Australia , USA , Brazil , UK, Germany , France , Spain , Italy , Russia .

: , , , , , , UK, , , , , . Regions : Asia Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , Africa .

: , , , , , , . Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Five years historic and forecast. Data : Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

