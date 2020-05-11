Coalfire Named a "Top Workplace" by The Denver Post for Third Consecutive Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that the company was named one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces for 2020. This is the third year in a row that Coalfire has placed in The Denver Post's Top Workplaces list.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Colorado for the third year in a row," said Leslie Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Coalfire. "We're proud of the collaborative and engaged culture we've built, and we're excited to see it evolve as our business grows."

The annual Top Workplaces list recognizes the best companies to work for in the Denver area and is based solely on employee feedback compiled by Energage, LLC., a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The survey focuses on various aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, alignment, and connection.

"We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment", added Jones. "We stay connected with our teams, ask for input often, and use that feedback to guide decisions that make a real difference."

