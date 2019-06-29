Coast to Coast Motors Telephone Holds Summer Sales Event

HOUSTON, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car shoppers interested in securing a used model at a great price to fuel their summer travels can find purchase incentives on pre-owned cars, SUVs and trucks at Coast to Coast Motors Telephone during the dealership's Summer Sales Event.

Qualified buyers who purchase a pre-owned car during the Summer Sales Event will receive up to $1,500 off of the total purchase price of their vehicle. Shoppers looking for a larger model can find even more savings with the purchase of a used SUV or a used truck. Qualified buyers who purchase a pre-owned SUV or truck can receive up to $2,500 off of the purchase price of their chosen model. With hundreds of used cars, SUVs and trucks to choose from in the dealership's current inventory, now is a great time to secure an affordable vehicle for less. To begin the purchasing process at any Coast to Coast Motors dealership location, prospective buyers will need to provide proof of income, proof of address, and a current government-issued I.D.

For more information on the Summer Sales Event at Coast to Coast Motors Telephone, visit the dealership's website at http://www.ctcautogroup.com. To speak with a representative in person, visit the dealership directly at 3245 Telephone Road, Houston, TX or call 936-441-5040.

Coast to Coast Motors is a buy here, pay here dealership group operating multiple dealership locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas. Each dealership location offers an array of pre-owned models that can be financed in house so shoppers can realize their dream of vehicle ownership regardless of past credit history.

SOURCE Coast to Coast Motors