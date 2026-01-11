Coastal Financial Aktie
WKN DE: 785384 / ISIN: US19046E1055
|
11.01.2026 11:40:01
Coastal Financial Insider Sells Another $1.3 Million in Stock as Shares Rise 47%
Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric Sprink executed open-market sales totaling 11,000 shares for approximately $1.28 million on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($116.69); post-transaction value based on Wednesday market close ($116.69).Coastal Financial Corporation is a regional banking institution with a focus on both traditional community banking and innovative Banking-as-a-Service partnerships. The company leverages its strong presence in the Puget Sound area and a diversified product suite to drive growth and maintain customer relevance. Strategic emphasis on BaaS and digital integration positions the company to compete effectively in the evolving financial services landscape.
