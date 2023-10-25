Nanterre, 25 October 2023

Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, signs three contracts for almost 1,950 km of high voltage transmission lines in Brazil

A public-private partnership contract for the conception, construction and operation of a 349 km high-voltage lines in Minas Gerais State

Two design-build contracts for a total of almost 1,600 km of electricity transmission lines and associated substations

Following an auction organised by the National Electricity Agency (ANEEL) of Brazil for around 6,000 km of new electrical transmission lines divided into nine lots, Cobra IS - through its Brazilian subsidiaries - was awarded three lots:

- Lot 3, as part of a public-private partnership involving a 349 km 500 kV power transmission line and the extension of two existing substations in Minas Gerais State. The associated investment is in the region of €150 million;

- Two design-build lots, worth a total of around €570 million1, for Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista (CTEEP):

Lot 1, with a total length of 1,092 km and three new substations in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia;

Lot 7, 507 km long, plus a new substation in the states of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.





These projects will strengthen the transmission of carbon-free energy from future production plants (photovoltaic farms and onshore wind farms, located in eastern Brazil) and boost the capacity of the national electricity grid.

Cobra IS has built more than 32,000 km of power lines in Brazil over the past twenty years.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

1 In a 50/50 joint venture between Cobra IS and Elecnor.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment