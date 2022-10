Coca-Cola -- 1 Cause for Concern

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a rock-solid blue chip stock, and it has held up better than the broader market this year. Even after a 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola are essentially flat over the past year, versus declines of some 16%, 18%, and 27% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ , respectively.Coca-Cola is a defensive consumer staple stock with a solid dividend payout, so it's perhaps no surprise that it has weathered the storm better than the broader market. However, there is one cause for concern that investors should keep an eye on. Image source: Getty Images.