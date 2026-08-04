PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
|
04.08.2026 17:15:00
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Both Saw the Health Trend Coming. Only One of Them Actually Got Ahead of It.
For years, both Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) talked about the same shift: Consumers were pulling back from sugar and reaching for lighter, healthier drinks. Seeing a trend and getting ahead of it are two very different things, though. And the latest quarter makes clear that only one of these giants actually did the hard work early. And it's not close.The proof is in Coke's second-quarter results, and it runs right through its zero-sugar lineup. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew 16% globally, and not in one lucky region but across every geographic segment. Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Light added another 7%, led by North America and Asia. This is not a fluke. It is the payoff from investing earlier, more broadly, and more inventively in sugar-free and functional drinks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.
|
30.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem PepsiCo-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in PepsiCo von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier PepsiCo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein PepsiCo-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Ausblick: PepsiCo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)