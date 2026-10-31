Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
31.10.2026 13:20:00
Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble Are Up This Month. Which Dow Dividend Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
Two of the most boring stocks on the Dow just had their best months in years. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are both up by double-digit percentages over the past month or two, with the beverage giant hitting a fresh all-time high and the household goods powerhouse logging its best single trading day since the pandemic crash. Given that these two stocks usually move far more gently, it would be wise to take a careful look at what drove those runs before deciding whether to chase them.
My short answer to the question of what powered these stocks' surges is fear, not a sudden appreciation for dividends. Tech and AI-related stocks sold off hard in mid-October on worries about AI capital spending, and that money had to go somewhere. Consumer staples companies -- the boring, recession-resistant businesses that sell things people keep buying whether the economy is good or bad -- became the landing pad. The sector's valuation has climbed by enough that strategists now describe what's happening as a defensive rotation rather than a sign of stronger demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
30.10.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones am Freitagmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|Coca-Cola-Aktie steigt: UBS bestätigt Kaufempfehlung für Coca-Cola mit höherem Ziel (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.26
|Coca-Cola-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Ausblick angehoben - Zuckerfreie Softdrinks gefragt (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|28.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|30 640,00
|0,66%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|84,27
|0,48%
|Dow Inc
|30,93
|2,86%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.