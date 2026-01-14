Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
14.01.2026 13:20:41
Coca-Cola Appoints Sedef Sahin To The Newly Created Role Of Chief Digital Officer
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the American aerated beverages giant, Wednesday announced that it is creating the new role of Chief Digital Officer and has appointed Sedef Sahin to this position, effective March 31.
Sahin is currently the President of the company's Eurasia and Middle East operating unit and is expected to integrate the beverage maker's digital network and connecting work across related functions.
Presently, Digital Strategy is overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer of the company, and he will continue in the same role once these responsibilities transition to Sahin.
In pre-market activity, KO shares were trading at $71.07, down 0.20% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
09.01.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26