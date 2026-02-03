Coca-Cola Broadens Cherry Lineup With New Float Flavor And Diet Coke Cherry Return

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola (KO) is expanding its cherry-flavored portfolio in 2026 with the launch of Coca-Cola Cherry Float and the nationwide return of Diet Coke Cherry, marking a fresh push into nostalgic flavors with modern updates.

The new products will roll out across the U.S. and Canada beginning in February. Cherry Float introduces a new twist inspired by classic soda fountain drinks, combining Coca-Cola Cherry with smooth vanilla notes to recreate the taste of a cherry float without dairy.

The drink will be offered in both full-sugar and zero-sugar versions, alongside refreshed packaging that blends Coca-Cola's signature red with cherry-themed accents.

Diet Coke Cherry, long requested by consumers, is also returning nationwide after being available only in limited markets. The relaunch keeps the familiar zero-sugar formula while adopting updated branding with subtle cherry imagery, making the flavor easier to find on store shelves.

The additions build on Coca-Cola's decades-long history with cherry flavors, which began in the mid-1980s and continues to resonate with consumers seeking familiar tastes reimagined for today.

With the expanded lineup, Coca-Cola now offers a broader range of cherry options designed to appeal to both longtime fans and newer audiences, with products available through major retailers, online channels, and select Freestyle machines.

