Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
03.02.2026 23:32:19
Coca-Cola Broadens Cherry Lineup With New Float Flavor And Diet Coke Cherry Return
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola (KO) is expanding its cherry-flavored portfolio in 2026 with the launch of Coca-Cola Cherry Float and the nationwide return of Diet Coke Cherry, marking a fresh push into nostalgic flavors with modern updates.
The new products will roll out across the U.S. and Canada beginning in February. Cherry Float introduces a new twist inspired by classic soda fountain drinks, combining Coca-Cola Cherry with smooth vanilla notes to recreate the taste of a cherry float without dairy.
The drink will be offered in both full-sugar and zero-sugar versions, alongside refreshed packaging that blends Coca-Cola's signature red with cherry-themed accents.
Diet Coke Cherry, long requested by consumers, is also returning nationwide after being available only in limited markets. The relaunch keeps the familiar zero-sugar formula while adopting updated branding with subtle cherry imagery, making the flavor easier to find on store shelves.
The additions build on Coca-Cola's decades-long history with cherry flavors, which began in the mid-1980s and continues to resonate with consumers seeking familiar tastes reimagined for today.
With the expanded lineup, Coca-Cola now offers a broader range of cherry options designed to appeal to both longtime fans and newer audiences, with products available through major retailers, online channels, and select Freestyle machines.
Tuesday, KO closed at $76.89, up 2.07%, and is trading 0.05% lower at $76.85 in after-hours trading on the NYSE.
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|65,13
|1,88%
