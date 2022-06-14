|
14.06.2022 15:45:49
Coca-Cola Company To Delay Listing Of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company announced the company is delaying plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a publicly traded company. However, the company noted that its plans to have an Africa-focused bottler traded as an independent public company remain unchanged.
In April 2021, the Coca-Cola Company first disclosed its plan to sell a portion of its shareholding in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa via an initial public offering. The Coca-Cola Company said it will continue to evaluate macroeconomic conditions in deciding future timing for an IPO in 2023.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!