|
10.02.2023 20:21:00
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED TEAMSTERS REJECT CONTRACT OFFER
Workers at Kentucky Facility Call on Coke Distributor to Provide Living Wages
ERLANGER, Ky., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Consolidated (CCI) workers in Erlanger, Kentucky, have overwhelmingly voted down a contract that the company called its "last, best, and final offer." The 120 workers at CCI [NASDAQ: COKE] represented by Teamsters Local 1199 have been trying to negotiate their first contract with the Coca-Cola bottler and distributor for over a year.
"It is outrageous that this $5 billion company is still refusing to negotiate a contract that gives our members a fair return on their work. It's no wonder that workers voted down the contract by an almost five-to-one margin," said Max Zemla, Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, & Soft Drink Conference Central Region Representative.
"These workers are hurting, which makes securing this first Teamster contract even more important. Coca-Cola Consolidated has underpaid its workforce so severely for so long, many of them have to work second jobs to make ends meet. They have a hard time paying bills or being able to see a doctor," said Randy Verst, President of Local 1199.
"The Teamsters demand the company return to the table and negotiate a fair wage for our members," Verst continued.
The company paid its CEO over $13 million last year and is paying shareholders almost $33 million in dividends this month.
Coca-Cola Consolidated distributes, markets, and manufactures Coca-Cola products in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Its largest customers are Walmart Inc., The Kroger Company, and Food Lion.
Approximately 14 percent of Coca-Cola Consolidated employees are covered by collective bargaining agreements, including more than 1,300 workers represented by the Teamsters in Ohio, West Virginia, and Indiana.
Contact:
Randy Verst, (513) 721-4116
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coca-cola-consolidated-teamsters-reject-contract-offer-301744317.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 1199
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.