16.12.2023 13:00:00

Coca-Cola Doesn't Make Money Selling Cans of Soda. Here's What It Sells Instead.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) doesn't even make most of the cans of Coca-Cola you see; it's making something else entirely. Most of the beverage giant's revenue comes from selling syrup and concentrates to bottlers, who are on the front lines selling Coca-Cola's products.In this video, Travis Hoium explains how the business works and why Coca-Cola has outsourced bottling in the U.S. and around the world.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten