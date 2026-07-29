Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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29.07.2026 21:10:28

Coca-Cola Dominated the Summer's Biggest Sporting Event. Here's Why the Dividend Stock Is a Buy in August.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) recently revealed impressive numbers for its FIFA World Cup campaign. The beverage giant activated its marketing campaign across 180+ markets, with its digital and social activations generating 60 billion digital impressions and over 9 billion social media views. That push, which was supported by over 2,500 content creators, made Coca-Cola the number one brand by "share of voice" -- meaning it generated the most online chatter, social media engagement, and ad visibility of all the brands that participated in the FIFA World Cup. It also generated "record-setting" engagement with its Powerade brand. Over 80 million consumers engaged with its connected packaging (via QR codes or smart tags), enabling it to collect over 25 million first-party data records for future ad campaigns.Image source: Coca-Cola.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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