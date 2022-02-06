|
06.02.2022 14:30:00
Coca-Cola Earnings: What to Watch
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) investors have some sparkly news to look forward to in a few days. The beverage titan on Thursday is expected to announce Q4 results that round out a record year for the on-the-go drinks business. Sales, cash flow, and earnings should all rise significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels.Wall Street is worried that the demand spike will quickly subside in 2022, resulting in flat returns for the stock. But there are a few ways that Coke's report this week can hint at market-beating gains for shareholders ahead.Let's take a closer look at the metrics to watch in the Feb. 10 announcement.Continue reading
