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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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28.07.2026 23:14:01
Coca-Cola Earnings Are in. 3 Reasons Why the Dividend Stock Just Hit an All-Time High.
Long viewed as a defensive consumer staples stock, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is showing that sometimes it pays to be safe, especially if you can outperform once in a while.Following its second-quarter earnings results, released early on July 28, the stock rose roughly 5%. This year, Coca-Cola stock is up nearly 28%, outperforming many major market indexes and even some of the most prominent artificial intelligence stocks.Coca-Cola is also one of the strongest dividend stocks in the entire stock market. Having paid and raised its annual dividend for 64 consecutive years, Coca-Cola is a Dividend King with a trailing yield of 2.4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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