WKN DE: A2AJ8Q / ISIN: GB00BDCPN049

17.02.2026 08:40:52

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners FY25 Profit Climbs, Sees Growth In FY26; To Buy Back EUR 1 Bln Shares

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP, CCEP.AS) reported Tuesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, amid slightly higher revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects operating profit growth of around 7%, and revenue growth of 3% to 4% year-over-year, on a comparable & FX-neutral basis.

Separately, the company announced a further 1 billion euros share buyback program over the course of the year, subject to shareholder approval.

The programme will begin on February 18 and is expected to be completed prior to the end of February 2027. With the program, the company aims to reduce the issued share capital, and will cancell all repurchased shares.

In fiscal 2025, profit before taxes climbed to 2.57 billion euros from last year's 1.94 billion euros.

Profit after tax was 1.98 billion euros, compared to 1.44 billion euros last year. Earnings per share were 4.26 euros, up from 3.08 euros a year ago.

Comparable earnings per share were 4.11 euros, compared to 3.95 euros last year.

Comparable EBITDA grew to 3.70 billion euros, higher than prior year's 3.52 billion euros. The prior year's adjusted Comparable EBITDA was 3.55 billion euros.

Revenue edged up to 20.901 billion euros from 20.438 billion euros a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 83,50 -0,12% Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich tiefer -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Märkte in Fernost uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Markt dürfte sich schwächer zeigen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird am Dienstag ebenso tiefer erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich.
