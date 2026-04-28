Coca-Cola European Partners Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AJ8Q / ISIN: GB00BDCPN049

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28.04.2026 09:12:27

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Q1 Revenue, Volume Rise; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP, CCEP.AS) reported Tuesday higher revenues and sales volume in its first quarter, with revenue growth in all regions except Southeast Asia. Further, the firm reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance.

In the quarter, total CCEP revenues were 5.001 billion euros, up 6.7 percent from last year on a reported basis, and up 9.4 percent on constant currency.

Total Europe revenues grew 9.1 percent to 3.55 billion euros, and total APS revenues increased 1.1 percent to 1.45 billion euros.

Revenue per unit case edged up 0.8 percent, reflecting positive mix, headline pricing, Suntory alcohol exit & French sugar tax.

Total volume was 970 million units, an year-over-year growth of 8.5 percent on a reported basis, and comparable growth was 1.6 percent.

Further, the CCEP Board of Directors declared a first half interim dividend of 0.82 euro per share, payable on May 27 to those shareholders of record on May 15.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the firm continues to expect revenue growth of 3 percent to 4 percent on a comparable & FX-neutral basis.

Operating profit is still expected to grow around 7 percent.

The company continues to expect share buyback of 1 billion euros over the course of the year with 500 million euros completed to date.

Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We've had a good start to the year with more balanced topline delivery. Although stronger volumes benefitted from calendar phasing and an earlier Easter, we delivered solid comparable volume growth and share gains driven by great execution. .. Whilst the consumer environment remains challenging and the full impact of the situation in the Middle East is uncertain, we are resilient."

Gammell added that the firm is confident of its right strategy, executed sustainably, to deliver on our mid-term objectives.

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