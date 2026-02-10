Coca-Cola Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates; Stock Up Down 3.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 5 to 6 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 7 to 8 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.21 to $3.24 per share.

It also projects organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with approximate 1 percent currency tailwind and a 4 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.22 per share on revenue growth of 7.87 percent to $50.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a 2 percent currency tailwind, and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 2 percent currency tailwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KO is trading on the NYSE at $75.17, down $2.78 or 3.57 percent.

