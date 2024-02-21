|
21.02.2024 06:59:00
Coca-Cola Has a Sparkling Outlook for 2024. What Investors Need to Know
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has a brand-new outlook, and investors should be pleased. The beverage titan recently closed out its fiscal 2023 year and told its shareholders what they can expect for 2024. The update contained some yellow flags worth watching over the next few quarters but was mainly packed with good news on growth and profitability. Let's dive right in.Coke reported a 12% organic sales increase for Q4 and for the full 2023 year. That's a much better result than investors saw from peer PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). The beverage and snack foods giant posted 10% higher sales for the year across its portfolio, alongside a 7% boost in the beverage division.Looking behind that headline figure reveals even more strength from the Coke family of brands. Volume rose 2% even as prices increased at a nearly 10% rate. Pepsi couldn't manage the same level of pricing power; its volume declined 5% this past year. It's great news for future growth that Coke could achieve a balance between price and sales volume gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
