|
22.02.2022 08:53:51
Coca-Cola HBC FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH), a Consumer Packaged Goods business and bottling partner of Coca-Cola Co. (KO), reported Tuesday that fiscal 2021 net profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 32 percent to 547.2 million euros from last year's 414.9 million euros.
Basic earnings per share were 1.499 euros, up 31.5 percent from 1.140 euros a year ago.
Comparable net profit was 578.1 million euros, up from 431.4 million euros last year. Comparable earnings per share were 1.584 euros, up from 1.185 euros last year.
Comparable EBIT grew 23.6 percent with margins up 60bps to 11.6 percent.
Net sales revenue grew 17 percent to 7.17 billion euros from prior year's 6.13 billion euros. FX-neutral revenue growth was 20.6 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Net sales revenue per unit case increased 3.5 percent.
Volume went up 13 percent on a reported basis and 14.0 percent like-for-like, led by the Emerging and Established segments as well as the strategic priorities in portfolio.
Further, the Board of Directors would propose ordinary dividend of 0.71 euro per share, up 10.9 percent year-on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said, "We expect 2022 to be a year of strong sales supported by ongoing volume momentum, pricing actions and beneficial category mix. While mindful of inflationary headwinds and other risks, our track record and continuous focus on efficiencies give me confidence in delivering another year of EBIT growth."
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.02.22
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.21
|Coca-Cola Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|54,70
|4,23%
