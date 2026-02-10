Coca-Cola HBC FY25 Results Rise, Lifts Dividend, Sees Organic Growth In FY26; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY, CCH.L), a bottling partner of Coca-Cola Co. (KO), reported Tuesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, as revenues were benefited by increased volume and price.

Further, the company lifted full-year dividend. Looking ahead to 2026, Coca-Cola HBC expects organic revenue growth in its 6 percent to 7 percent medium-term target range and organic EBIT growth in the range of 7 percent to 10 percent.

On the London Stock Exchange, Coca-Cola HBC shares were trading 4.3 percent higher at 4,459.81 pence.

Zoran Bogdanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola HBC, said, "While we expect the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment to remain challenging in 2026, we are confident in our capable people, unique 24/7 portfolio and bespoke capabilities, and expect to make further progress against our medium-term targets."

In fiscal 2025, profit before tax grew to 1.31 billion euros from last year's 1.13 billion euros.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 14.6 percent to 940.4 million euros from last year's 820.6 million euros. Earnings per share were 2.59 euros, up 14.9 percent from 2.25 euros a year ago.

Comparable net profit was 989.3 million euros or 2.724 euros, compared to 828.8 million euros or 2.275 euros per share last year.

Comparable EBIT was 1.36 billion euros, 13.8 percent higher from last year's 1.19 billion euros. Comparable EBIT margin improved 60 basis points year-over-year to 11.7 percent.

Net sales revenue increased 7.9 percent to 11.61 billion euros from prior year's 10.75 billion euros with growth in volume, price and mix. The company recorded organic revenue growth of 8.1 percent, with growth across all segments, despite a mixed market environment.

Organic net sales revenue per case grew by 5.1 percent.

Volume grew 2.8 percent year-over-year to 3 billion unit cases. Organic volume growth of 2.8 percent was driven by Sparkling and Energy, two of our strategic priority categories.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose a 1.20 euro dividend per share in respect of 2025, an increase of 17 percent. If approved by the shareholders, the dividend will be paid in 2026.

