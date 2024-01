Coca-Cola Is 1 of the Most Beloved Stocks on the Market. But Smart Investors Are Riding a Lesser-Known Coke Stock to Much Bigger Gains.

I'm not sure how old I was when I got my first collectible from Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) but it's a hobby that's continued for decades. My love of Coca-Cola really got going after I visited the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta in the 1990s. There I was exposed to the iconic red and white memorabilia more than ever before.That legendary Coca-Cola branding is reportedly recognizable to 94% of the world's population. For perspective, more people recognize the Coke branding than have running water -- it's almost incomprehensible the reach this business has.Coca-Cola is a beloved brand and it's also a beloved stock. Investors can't track the top holdings on Robinhood Markets anymore. But back when you could, Coca-Cola stock was regularly within the top 100 most-held stocks on the platform, counterintuitively right next to a plethora of meme stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel