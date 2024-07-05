05.07.2024 09:51:00

Coca-Cola Is a Rock-Solid Dow Dividend Stock, but So Is This Dividend King That Paid $9 Billion in Dividends Over the Last Year

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) checks all the boxes of a rock-solid dividend stock. It is an industry-leading, well-known business with diversification across beverage categories and geographic markets. It is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose 30 components act as representatives of the broader market. It is also a Dividend King with 62 consecutive years of divined increases. And it has a compelling yield at 3.1%.Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), commonly known as P&G, operates in completely different industries than Coke -- including fabric, home care, baby, feminine, healthcare, and beauty. But as an investment, P&G is very similar to Coke in that it distributes a boatload of money to investors through dividend payments.Here's why P&G is a safe dividend stock that's worth a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

31.05.24 Coca-Cola Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.24 Coca-Cola Halten DZ BANK
01.05.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.24 Coca-Cola Buy UBS AG
30.04.24 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co. 58,61 0,09% Coca-Cola Co.
Dow Inc 48,93 -0,04% Dow Inc
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag an. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen