|
05.07.2024 09:51:00
Coca-Cola Is a Rock-Solid Dow Dividend Stock, but So Is This Dividend King That Paid $9 Billion in Dividends Over the Last Year
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) checks all the boxes of a rock-solid dividend stock. It is an industry-leading, well-known business with diversification across beverage categories and geographic markets. It is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose 30 components act as representatives of the broader market. It is also a Dividend King with 62 consecutive years of divined increases. And it has a compelling yield at 3.1%.Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), commonly known as P&G, operates in completely different industries than Coke -- including fabric, home care, baby, feminine, healthcare, and beauty. But as an investment, P&G is very similar to Coke in that it distributes a boatload of money to investors through dividend payments.Here's why P&G is a safe dividend stock that's worth a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Coca-Cola-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|01.05.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|01.05.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.05.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|58,61
|0,09%
|Dow Inc
|48,93
|-0,04%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%