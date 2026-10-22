Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
22.10.2026 22:05:00
Coca-Cola Joins Costco in the $400 Billion Club. I Predict Only 1 of These Dividend Stocks Will Surpass $1 Trillion by 2036.
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has officially caught up with club retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST)... almost. Thanks to KO stock's year-to-date 34% rally to record highs, the beverage behemoth's market cap has just eclipsed the $400 billion mark, moving within sight of Costco's $440 billion. That's impressive. Coca-Cola is simply extending a long-lived growth trend that puts it on track to eventually join the $1 trillion club.
Only one of these dividend payers has a realistic shot at getting there within the next 10 years, however. Here's why.
This isn't to cast any shade on Coca-Cola. It's a fine company with a portfolio of perpetually marketable products like Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak tea, and Powerade sports drinks, in addition to its namesake cola. Its stock is also an income juggernaut, not only paying a quarterly dividend like clockwork for decades now, but raising its dividend payment for 64 consecutive years. Even with this ticker's recent gains, newcomers will be plugging into a respectable forward-looking yield of 2.3%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
23.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|31 200,00
|2,97%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|82,86
|-2,39%
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|34 760,00
|2,24%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|897,00
|-1,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.