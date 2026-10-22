Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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22.10.2026 22:05:00

Coca-Cola Joins Costco in the $400 Billion Club. I Predict Only 1 of These Dividend Stocks Will Surpass $1 Trillion by 2036.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has officially caught up with club retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST)... almost. Thanks to KO stock's year-to-date 34% rally to record highs, the beverage behemoth's market cap has just eclipsed the $400 billion mark, moving within sight of Costco's $440 billion. That's impressive. Coca-Cola is simply extending a long-lived growth trend that puts it on track to eventually join the $1 trillion club.

Only one of these dividend payers has a realistic shot at getting there within the next 10 years, however. Here's why.

This isn't to cast any shade on Coca-Cola. It's a fine company with a portfolio of perpetually marketable products like Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak tea, and Powerade sports drinks, in addition to its namesake cola. Its stock is also an income juggernaut, not only paying a quarterly dividend like clockwork for decades now, but raising its dividend payment for 64 consecutive years. Even with this ticker's recent gains, newcomers will be plugging into a respectable forward-looking yield of 2.3%.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 31 200,00 2,97% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 82,86 -2,39% Coca-Cola Co.
Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs 34 760,00 2,24% Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
Costco Wholesale Corp. 897,00 -1,07% Costco Wholesale Corp.

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