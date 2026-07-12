Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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12.07.2026 14:07:00
Coca-Cola Just Declared Its 64th Dividend Increase. Here's How Much $10,000 Invested Pays Annually.
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is the classic dividend stock. It typically has a high yield, it's as dependable as they come, and it has raised its dividend annually for the past 64 years. Here's how much money you would get annually if you'd invest $10,000 in Coca-Cola stock.Image source: Getty Images.Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, meaning it has annually raised its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. It's an exclusive status that implies reliability, which is an important feature for people who depend on passive income, like retirees.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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