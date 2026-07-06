Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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06.07.2026 15:06:00
Coca-Cola Just Hit an All-Time High -- and Pepsi Trades 16% Below Its 52-Week High. Which Dividend Giant Is the Better Buy?
The market has rendered a split verdict on the two most famous names in the beverage aisle. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) closed Thursday at a record $84.14, and has climbed about 20% in 2026. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), meanwhile, sits about 16% below its own 52-week high, even after a bounce of its own last week.For dividend investors, that divergence sets up a classic choice: pay up for the one that's executing, or collect a fatter yield from the one the market doubts -- right before it gets a chance to answer those doubts, with its second-quarter report due Thursday, July 9. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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