26.03.2022 11:58:00
Coca-Cola Just Joined This Exclusive Group of Stocks
Stocks that are able to raise their dividends for decades on end only reach that point by providing goods and services that are in high demand. Steadily growing dividends require growing sales and profits.The stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth are known as Dividend Kings. While 39 stocks qualified as Dividend Kings as of early 2022, there are just 11 that have at least 60 straight years of payout increases. The mega-cap beverage stock Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) recently became a member of the six-decade dividend growth club with a 4.8% increase in its quarterly payout per share last month to $0.44. Continue reading
