Coca-Cola Just Proved 2 Crucial Things About Its Business, and Investors Should Be Excited

Kudos to Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). The beverage behemoth topped its fourth-quarter revenue estimates and matched its earnings expectations. Shares slumped a little following the news, but that stumble had more to do with marketwide weakness than the company's fourth-quarter results.Perhaps more important than Coca-Cola's quarterly numbers, however, is what a couple of details buried within those numbers mean. The already bullish case for owning a stake in this company just got even better.For the three-month stretch ended in December, Coca-Cola turned sales of $10.8 billion into non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.49 per share. The top line improved 7% on a year-over-year basis (although organic non-GAAP sales were up 12%), while operating per-share profits grew 10%.