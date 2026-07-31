Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

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31.07.2026 11:12:00

Coca-Cola Just Raised Its Full-Year Guidance. Here's How Much $30,000 Invested Pays in Quarterly Dividends.

It was another solid quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). The beverage behemoth topped its fiscal Q2 sales and earnings estimates and upped its full-year revenue guidance to boot.Perhaps the most important takeaway from the company's second-quarter report, however, is continued assurance that its dividend payments remain well supported by profits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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