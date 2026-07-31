Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
31.07.2026 11:12:00
Coca-Cola Just Raised Its Full-Year Guidance. Here's How Much $30,000 Invested Pays in Quarterly Dividends.
It was another solid quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). The beverage behemoth topped its fiscal Q2 sales and earnings estimates and upped its full-year revenue guidance to boot.Perhaps the most important takeaway from the company's second-quarter report, however, is continued assurance that its dividend payments remain well supported by profits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
31.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|ROUNDUP: Kommt Cola aus Europa? Fund in Klosterapotheke (dpa-AFX)
|
29.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Coca-Cola auf 96 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)