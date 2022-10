Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After an uncharacteristic 13% decline over the past month, shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are hovering just above their 52-week low. Before this recent downturn, Coca-Cola was one of the few high-profile stocks enjoying a gain in 2022.It looks like a surging dollar has finally caused the shares to sell off as this global giant derives about two-thirds of its revenue internationally. Here's why the decline makes for a buying opportunity for this blue-chip stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading