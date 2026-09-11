Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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11.09.2026 22:15:00
Coca-Cola Loses to 30-year U.S. Treasury Bonds on Yield. Here's Why It Wins on Everything Else.
If you are looking for yield today, rising interest rates have increased your options. For example, the 30-year Treasury bond's yield is around 5.3% as of this writing. By comparison, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is only yielding around 1%. But there are still two big reasons why investors may want to buy a high-yield dividend stock like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), even though its 2.4% yield isn't even close to the 30-year Treasury yield.
A bond is an agreement between the lender and the borrower. The lender provides a fixed amount of cash, while the borrower pays interest at a fixed rate until the loan matures. When the loan matures, the borrower repays the bond's principal. Everything is fixed, and both the value of the interest collected and the bond's principal are slowly eroded by inflation. It doesn't matter that 30-year Treasuries are considered safe because they are backed by the U.S. government. The big inflation risk is still the same.
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