Coca-Cola Lunar New Year 2026 Refreshes Beloved Traditions by Inviting Gen Z to Co-Create Local Celebrations Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE / KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - Coca-Cola® is celebrating Lunar New Year and T?t 2026 by refreshing time-honoured traditions through the creativity of a new generation, inviting families across Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia to preserve what they love about the festival while shaping it in ways that feel personal and relevant today.



This year's Lunar New Year/ T?t campaign focuses on re-engaging Gen Z as the new torchbearers of tradition, encouraging them to carry the New Year celebration forward by honouring its meaning while expressing it in their own creative ways — side by side with parents, grandparents, and extended family.



The campaign was built from ground up with local teams, allowing each country to lead with its own cultural stories, symbols, and rituals while being quietly connected by a shared idea of co-creation and togetherness.



"Our ambition with Lunar New Year/Têt was to help keep our beautiful traditions alive by inviting younger generations to take part in shaping them," says Tin Le Trung, Coca-Cola Trademark Category Lead in ASEAN & South Pacific. "Across our markets, we worked closely with local teams to reimagine familiar rituals, not replace them but to refresh them. Whether it's re-interpreting T?t symbols in Vietnam or bridging generations together through music in Singapore and Malaysia, the goal was to create celebrations that feel meaningful, joyful, and shared."



A Shared Festive Look, Brought to Life Through Local Craft



At the heart of the campaign is a festive visual identity inspired by Asian craftsmanship, created in partnership with global brand and design consultancy Elmwood. Seen on cans, packaging, retail displays, and digital touchpoints, the system unifies the shared festive foundation, while giving each market the freedom to express its own cultural character.



Across markets, the idea of bringing generations together, like threads woven into a single celebration, shapes how the campaign comes to life. From storytelling and social content to live experiences and festive packaging, each activation invites people not just to enjoy Lunar New Year, but to take part in creating it together.

Celebration in Every Detail: Fireworks – universal symbols of joy and new beginnings – are reimagined through the lens of Asian craftsmanship. The design incorporates textural details developed with cultural inspiration from Asia's intricate embroidery, Vietnamese brocade, and Peranakan beadwork, creating a modern, inclusive style that reflects regional diversity and artistry. Standout Shelf Presence: Anchored by the auspicious Golden Swallows in flight alongside peach/apricot blossoms and lucky red money envelopes to symbolize and encourage family connection (in Vietnam), and limited-edition can designs featuring bold, spirit horses charging alongside flowers, ingots, oriental fans, and bamboo – each a symbol of fortune, longevity, and success (in Singapore Malaysia) – the designs make every Coca-Cola pack a collectible festive keepsake and a meaningful gift for family and loved ones. "Our ambition was to create an identity that feels universally festive yet deeply local. For example, brocade isn't just textile, it's storytelling that celebrates and unites the 54 diverse ethnic groups in Vietnam," said Lisa Balm, Executive Creative Director, Elmwood Asia. "The embroidery and weaving technique evoke intricate detail and richness, creating a culturally layered aesthetic that feels both intimate and celebratory. By focusing on shared symbols and reimagining them through the artistry and cultural depth of Asian craftsmanship, we created a single visual language that successfully translates across Tet and Lunar New Year."



Locally focused Creative Platforms in Action



Vietnam: 'Weaving a New Tet'



In Vietnam's fast emerging, tech savvy market, the campaign theme "D?t Nên T?t M?i" ("Weave a New Tet") encourages Gen Z to create new traditions with their families. At the heart of the campaign lies a short film 'Stitched Together' which tells a story of a traditional family reunion, brought to life by innovative AI technology. The film is centred on the Vietnamese brocade art form, with every character, object & gesture in the film. The campaign is further amplified with a mini three-episode social film series where each episode heroes a Tet cultural item reimagined through modern visual storytelling, encouraging families to see familiar traditions into a new light.

For Gen Z, TET meals often feel predictable. The Coke Half-Half Tablecloth transforms the dining table into a festive centerpiece, visually dividing the table into two halves: one for honoring beloved Tet classics and the other for showcasing modern global flavors Gen Z craves. To inspire creativity, Coca-Cola released a curated collection of Half-Half table ideas, blending traditional dishes with bold twists like sushi rolls, tacos, and fusion sliders.

transforms the dining table into a festive centerpiece, visually dividing the table into two halves: one for honoring beloved Tet classics and the other for showcasing modern global flavors Gen Z craves. To inspire creativity, Coca-Cola released a curated collection of Half-Half table ideas, blending traditional dishes with bold twists like sushi rolls, tacos, and fusion sliders. Coke Drinkable Pháo , inspired by the crackle of firecrackers, adds a playful layer of interaction. The episode features a Vietnamese family coming together to thread strings through iconic Coca-Cola cans, tying them together to create a vibrant, eye-catching red firecracker display that is both modern and traditional. The "click" of a can opening not only signals the start of a refreshing sip but also heralds the grand beginning of the Tet celebration. Everyone lends a hand, chatting as they work – this is when the whole family "weaves" a new New Year by drawing closer together, transforming the often tedious task of cleaning into a bonding moment filled with laughter.

, inspired by the crackle of firecrackers, adds a playful layer of interaction. The episode features a Vietnamese family coming together to thread strings through iconic Coca-Cola cans, tying them together to create a vibrant, eye-catching red firecracker display that is both modern and traditional. The "click" of a can opening not only signals the start of a refreshing sip but also heralds the grand beginning of the Tet celebration. Everyone lends a hand, chatting as they work – this is when the whole family "weaves" a new New Year by drawing closer together, transforming the often tedious task of cleaning into a bonding moment filled with laughter. Coke Red Envelope: For Gen Z, the age-old Lì Xì tradition often feels like a draining ritual. The reimagined "Lì Xì from the heart" reimagines the traditional red envelope, turning it from a simple, functional gift into something deeply meaningful. Beyond lucky banknotes, each envelope holds priceless treasures from the giver's heart: an old family photo with the promise 'Let me take care of the family matters,' a handwritten note telling his sister to 'always smile brightly,' and even a jogging date for his younger brother—each one celebrating connection, creativity and care. Singapore & Malaysia: A Cross-Border LNY Anthem



In Singapore and Malaysia, where festive music powers connection across generations, the theme "Grab a Coke & Huat Together this New Yearl" centers on an original Lunar New Year Anthem,

Music for All Generations : The song blends festive orchestration with contemporary Pop and Rap, performed by 3P (Malaysia) and Mayiduo (Singapore), and was developed hand-in-hand with local teams to reflect cross-border festive traditions. From decorating homes with modernised calligraphy scrolls to gifting blind boxes in place of traditional angpaos, the music video showcases generations for all ages coming together, bridged through meaningful experiences led by Gen Z.

: The song blends festive orchestration with contemporary Pop and Rap, performed by 3P (Malaysia) and Mayiduo (Singapore), and was developed hand-in-hand with local teams to reflect cross-border festive traditions. From decorating homes with modernised calligraphy scrolls to gifting blind boxes in place of traditional angpaos, the music video showcases generations for all ages coming together, bridged through meaningful experiences led by Gen Z. Immersive On Ground Experiences: In the bustling hearts of Singapore and Malaysia, vibrant experiential activations come to life, inviting families to enjoy and immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of uplifting activities such as calligraphy, fortune telling, and creating their own version of the Lunar New Year anthem. From Social to Store



Designed as a fully integrated campaign, the Coca-Cola Lunar New Year / Tet 2026 celebrations unfold across social storytelling, live experiences, festive packaging, and in-store moments. From shareable films and music-led participation to large-scale festive activations and easy access at retail, the campaign connects celebrations with everyday moments – making it simple for families to take part whether at home, online, or in-store.



Partnerships with Grab, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and convenience stores ensure that festive moments flow naturally from celebration to purchase, supporting both traditional trade and modern retail.



By placing local culture and human creativity at the centre, and by inviting Gen Z to play an active role in preserving Lunar New Year traditions, Coca-Cola shows how brands can help keep cultural celebrations meaningful – not by standing apart from tradition but by celebrating it together with the people who will carry it forward.



Together with our bottling partners, we help bring economic opportunity to local communities across the region.



