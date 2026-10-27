Coca-Cola Raises Full-Year Outlook After Q3 Profit And Revenue Increase- Update

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook after reporting higher third-quarter profit and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects organic revenue growth of at least 5%, compared with its previous forecast of approximately 5%. Comparable currency-neutral earnings per share, excluding acquisitions and divestitures, are now expected to increase at least 9%, up from the earlier range of 7% to 8%.

Comparable EPS is now projected to grow at least 11%, including an estimated 3% benefit from currency movements and a 1% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. The company had previously forecast growth of 9% to 10%.

"Our results this quarter demonstrate our system's sustained momentum, giving us confidence in our updated full year guidance," said Henrique Braun, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

Third-quarter net income rose to $4.009 billion, or $0.93 per share, from $3.696 billion, or $0.86 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $3.944 billion, or $0.91 per share.

Operating income increased 12% to $4.465 billion from $3.982 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $13.380 billion from $12.456 billion prior year.

Organic revenue increased 7%, supported by 7% growth in concentrate sales and a 1% rise in price/mix.

On the NYSE, Coca-Cola shares declined 0.26% in premarket trading, after closing at $92.70 on Monday.