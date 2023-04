Coca-Cola Saw a Nice Pop, but This Healthcare Stock Was Monday's Big Early Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have been stuck in a holding pattern for quite a while now, with the stock market thus far resisting downward pressure from a rising chorus of calls for a possible economic recession ahead. Yet major market indexes also haven't been able to make much headway moving higher. On Monday morning, it appeared based on stock index futures that markets would open with a modest move lower.However, some stocks gave their shareholders a more bullish outlook. One stock that many investors know quite well is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and its latest earnings results came as a pleasant surprise for many who follow the beverage giant. However, gains for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) were even more impressive, showing the strength of the medical device industry right now. Read on to learn more about both of these winning stocks.Shares of Coca-Cola were higher by between 1% and 2% in premarket trading Monday morning. The beverage company released first-quarter financial results that showed its ability to use its pricing power to push back against inflationary pressures.Continue reading