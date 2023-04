Coca-Cola Showed It Can Still Grow Its Earnings. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors reacted positively to Coca-Cola 's (NYSE: KO) recently released first-quarter earnings report. The beverage giant showed resilience in a struggling, inflationary economy as revenue and net income increased.However, its outlook appeared more downbeat, and the stock did not move significantly on the news. The question for investors now pertains to how they should react to Coca-Cola's results.During the quarter, Coca-Cola generated $11 billion in revenue, a 5% increase compared with the year-ago period. The cost of goods sold and operating expenses rose at a faster pace than revenue as inflation and currency headwinds weighed on the company.