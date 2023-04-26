26.04.2023 11:48:00

Coca-Cola Showed It Can Still Grow Its Earnings. Is It a Buy?

Investors reacted positively to Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) recently released first-quarter earnings report. The beverage giant showed resilience in a struggling, inflationary economy as revenue and net income increased.However, its outlook appeared more downbeat, and the stock did not move significantly on the news. The question for investors now pertains to how they should react to Coca-Cola's results.During the quarter, Coca-Cola generated $11 billion in revenue, a 5% increase compared with the year-ago period. The cost of goods sold and operating expenses rose at a faster pace than revenue as inflation and currency headwinds weighed on the company.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

25.04.23 Coca-Cola Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.23 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.04.23 Coca-Cola Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.23 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.23 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs 5 967,00 0,37% Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
Coca-Cola Co. 57,75 0,96% Coca-Cola Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen